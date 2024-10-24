Dimple Kapadia refuses to get clicked with daughter Twinkle Khanna; Here’s why

On October 2023, the MAMI Film Festival celebrated Dimple Kapadia’s film ‘Go Noni Go’ which is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna’s short story. The veteran actress and her daughter Twinkle Khanna and son-in-law Akshay Kumar attended the sreening. As they exited the venue, the paparazzi asked Dimple to strike a pose with her daughter. However, the ‘Bobby’ star refused claiming that she doesn’t get clicked with juniors. Since the video from the event is going viral. While a section of social media users found it hilarious, others found it rude.

For the event, Dimple Kapadia opted for a chocolate-toned long jacket paired with a white ensemble. On the other hand, Twinkle and Akshay gave major couple goals as they posed together. While Twinkle wore a simple yellow saree with a striking hair accessory, Akshay also kept it minimal with a grey suit and a white shirt. As Dimple exited the venue, the paparazzi asked her to pose with her daughter. However, the veteran star jokingly remarked, “I don’t pose with juniors. Only seniors.”

Catch the video here:

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Since then, an online debate has stirred. While several users thought Dimple’s remark was hilarious jibe, others thought her to be rude. Several users noted that since Twinkle is her daughter, the comment has a humorous tone. On the other hand, some netizens have commented, “Arre aunty, senior bhi kabhi junior tha (senior was also junior once)” and some even dubbed her a ‘Karen.’ Moreover, a section of the user compared her with Jaya Bachchan who is known to have an unpleasant equation with the paparazzi.

‘Go Noni Go’ is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna’s short story, ‘Salaam Noni Appa,’ which originally appeared in her bestseller. The narrative chronicles the life of Noni, a woman in her late fifties. Her life takes a pivotal turn when she meets a yoga teacher, sparking romance. As her sister Binni joins the two, they navigate the turbulences of love and relationships in life. Apart from Kapadia, the film stars Ayesha Raza, Manav Kaul, and Athiya Shetty with Sonal Dabral at the helm and as the writer.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ release date changed again

On the work front, Dimple Kapadia appeared in two titles this year- ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Murder Mubarak.’