Subedaar: Anil Kapoor, Radhikka Madan begin filming action-drama

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and rising star Radhikka Madan officially launch the shooting of their highly anticipated action-drama, ‘Subedaar’. The film’s production began recently, and the makers took to social media to share the thrilling news.

In ‘Subedaar’, Radhikka Madan steps into the role of Shyama, who is the daughter of Anil Kapoor’s character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya. This father-daughter duo finds themselves entangled in a gripping narrative that explores both personal and societal conflicts. Anil Kapoor, known for his intense performances, appears ready to deliver yet another memorable role.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The announcement was made on a Wednesday, and the filmmakers shared an intriguing glimpse of Anil Kapoor in character. Prime Video, the platform backing the film, posted a striking image of the actor on Instagram, capturing him in action. Their caption reads, “From the frontlines to the hometown – a fauji never backs down! #Subedaar, Now Filming!”

Further teasing fans, Anil Kapoor himself shared a behind-the-scenes shot on his Instagram. The actor looked fierce and ready for action, accompanied by a caption that hints at the film’s tone: “Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai, Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai. #Subedaar Prep begins.”

‘Subedaar’ is directed by Suresh Triveni, renowned for his previous works such as the comedy-drama ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and the engaging ‘Jalsa’, both featuring Vidya Balan. The film promises to blend heart-pounding action with emotional depth, exploring themes of duty, family, and resilience.

The storyline revolves around Subedaar Arjun Singh, who, after serving his country, struggles to adapt to civilian life. As he navigates a complicated relationship with his daughter and faces the challenges of societal dysfunction, he must confront not only external threats but also the personal demons that arise when the battle shifts from the frontlines to home.

Produced collaboratively by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), ‘Subedaar’ is ready to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and stellar performances.