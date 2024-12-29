Look at Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna’s timeless bond!

On the occasion of Rajesh Khanna’s birthday anniversary, Saba Pataudi, daughter of the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, took to social media to share heartfelt memories of the iconic actor.

In a touching post on Instagram, Saba reminisced about her time with Rajesh Khanna, who remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars.

Advertisement

Saba’s post included rare black-and-white photos of Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore from their hit films, along with a warm message.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

“Happy birthday to Rajesh ji,” she wrote, reflecting on their unforgettable work together. She also mentioned the close bond shared by her family and the Khanna family, recalling the wonderful times spent on sets with outstanding directors and scripts.

“Though Shashi Uncle was one of my favorites, they’ve all had fabulous times together,” she added, sharing her admiration for the late actor.

Saba’s post also included birthday wishes for her mother Sharmila Tagore, who celebrated her 80th birthday earlier this month. The Pataudi family, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Sara Ali Khan, marked the special occasion with a private celebration.

In a special twist, Saba’s note also acknowledged the shared birthday between Rajesh Khanna and his daughter, Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle’s husband, Akshay Kumar, also joined in the celebration, posting a lighthearted meme-style video on Instagram in honor of his wife’s birthday.

Rajesh Khanna, born on December 29, 1942, is remembered as India’s first true superstar, transforming the concept of stardom with his charismatic presence and unforgettable performances. His filmography includes some of Bollywood’s most iconic movies, such as “Anand,” “Aradhana,” “Amar Prem,” “Bawarchi,” “Roti,” “Avatar,” and “Haathi Mere Saathi.”