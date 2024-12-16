Sharmila Tagore reveals ‘problem’ with ‘Aradhana’ co-star Rajesh Khanna

The 1969 film ‘Aradhana’ finds a place in both veteran star Sharmila Tagore and the late superstar Rajesh Khanna’s filmography. The film catapulted them to success and their on-screen pairing became the talk of the town. The film established Khanna’s status as a superstar and made Tagore a household name. ‘Aradhana’ is celebrated to date for its hit songs like ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani’ and the performances. In a recent interview, Tagore reminisced about shooting with the superstar and recounted anecdotes of their shoot. She revealed being pregnant with Saif Ali Khan during ‘Aaradhana’ and the problems she faced while working with the ‘Anand’ star.

During an interview with Subhash K Jha for Free Press Journal, Sharmila Tagore reflected on her hit pairing with Rajesh Khanna and the blockbusters they delivered. “Kaka and I did many films together. We really worked well together. I was pregnant with Saif during Aradhana and with Soha when Kaka and I did Choti Bahu.” Recounting the problems she had with Khanna, she talked about his habit of being late. “Kaka and I had two major problems. He came much too late on the sets and our best profile on camera was the same. So, when we were in the same frame together Kaka and I were always trying to get the cameraman to shoot our right profile.”

Following ‘Aaradhana,’ the duo starred in several films together, solidifying their success as the leading on-screen pair. Their other films include the blockbuster ‘Amar Prem,’ ‘Safar,’ ‘Daag,’ ‘Avishkar,’ ‘Maalik,’ and ‘Choti Bahu.’

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore kickstarted her career at the age of 13 with the legendary Bengali cinema filmmaker, Satyajit Ray’s ‘Apur Sansar’ in 1959. Tagore received widespread appreciation for her role as Aparna in the film. Subsequently, she went on to the glossy world of the Hindi film industry. She debuted in Bollywood with her commendable performance in her ‘Kashmir Ki Kali,’ released in 1964. On the other hand, superstar Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69.