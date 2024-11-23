Diljit Dosanjh slams TV Anchor’s alcohol challenge; demands censorship in films

Diljit Dosanjh’s alcohol-referencing in songs controversy has taken a new turn. Recently, the ‘Naina’ hitmaker addressed the Telangana government’s directive to not sing about alcohol and drugs during his ongoing ‘Dil-luminati’ tour. Following this, a TV anchor challenged the musical sensation to make a hit without referencing alcohol. Taking a moment out from his Lucknow concert, Diljit Dosanjh addressed those demanding censorship in music. Making a point, the singer stated that if alcohol censorship is to be applied, it should extend to films as well. He called for censorship of film shots having alcohol consumption scenes.

As the ‘Lover’ singer dazzled the audience with his electric performance, he addressed the challenge levied by a well-known TV anchor. As per the translation of his Hindi comment by India Today, Diljit reminded the audiences that his top hits are the tracks that have no mention of alcohol. “There’s an anchor I’d like to talk about. He challenged me to create a hit song without references to alcohol. For your kind information, sir, Born To Shine, Kinni Kinni, GOAT, Naina, and Lover are just a few of my songs that are far bigger hits than Patiala Peg. So, your challenge doesn’t hold any ground.”

He added, “I am not defending my songs. I just want to say that if you’ll want to censor songs then the censorship should be on Indian cinema as well. Which big actor has not done an alcohol song or scene? Censorship films mein bhi laga do (same censorship should be applied in films as well).”

Moreover, the global sensation added, “But mera kaam sasta kaam nahi hai (My work is not cheap). My films have received National Film Awards as well. It’s very easy for us to run a disclaimer that alcohol is injurious to health during concerts and sing songs. But then it will look like we are targeting someone. So, if you have spread fake news, I challenge you to run the correct news. I am not at all angry with anyone.”

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his tour with a captivating show in Delhi. Subsequently, he set the Jaipur and Hyderabad stages ablaze. The singer recently performed in Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Moving ahead, on November 24, the singer will take the stage in Pune. His next venues are Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati.