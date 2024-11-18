Kartik Aaryan and Diljit Dosanjh lit up the ‘Dil-luminati’ stage in Ahmedabad

As Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of ‘Bhool Bhuliayaa 3’ he joined the ‘Lover’ hitmaker, Diljit Dosanjh, on stage in Ahmedabad. Sporting colour-coordinated dapper fits; the duo lit up the stage with their enigmatic presence. Notably, videos also suggest that Diljit also performed the title track of the horror-comedy. The track featured a collaboration between Diljit, Pitbull, and Neeraj Shreedhar. Taking to Instagram, Kartik also shared snaps from the captivating evening. The duo can be seen having the time of their lives.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently performing in India as part of his globally hit tour ‘Dil-luminati.’ After enthralling his global fans, the Punjabi musical sensation dazzled fans with his electric performances in his home country. In his Ahmedabad concert on November 17, the singer was joined by Bollywood’s Rooh Baba, Kartik Aaryan.

In the pictures posted by Kartik on social media, the duo made sure that the audience had a memorable time. They jammed together and hugged each other as they got together for the musical evening. Moreover, in the accompanying caption, Kartik wrote just one word capturing the essence of their meeting, “Vibe.”

Diljit Dosanjh took the stage in Ahmedabad on November 17. His next venue is Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. Further, his tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, in related news, the ‘Naina’ singer responded to the Telangana government during his concert on Saturday. For those unaware, the Telangana government sent him a notice instructing him to not perform songs that promote alcohol, drugs, and violence.

In a video going viral, Diljit said: “Koi bahar se kalakaar ayega woh jo marzi gaa k jaaye, jo marzi kare koi tension nahi hai. Lekin apna kalakaar ghar aa raha hai, usme tainu pareshani, taang adani hai.” He also added, “Par main bhi ek baat bata doon, Dosanjh ka rab hai, main nahi chhodunga. (If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing anything, do anything, there are no worries. But when an Indian artist sings, then you have a problem; you have to interfere. But let me tell you, there is God. I won’t let this go).”

Further, he added, “Kai logo ko toh digest nahi horaha ki itne bade shows ho kyu rahe hai? Yeh ticket 2 minute mein bik kaise jaati hai. Bro, main bohut der se kaam kar raha hoon. Main ek din mein famous nahi hua. (Some people aren’t able to digest why such big shows are happening. How are these tickets getting sold in two minutes? Bro, I’ve been working for a long time. I didn’t become famous in one day).”