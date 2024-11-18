Diljit Dosanjh vows to drop alcohol songs if India goes dry

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh delivered a bold statement during his ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour’ in Ahmedabad on Sunday, sparking conversations about alcohol consumption and its impact on society, and its reflection in his songs.

The singer-actor, known for his energetic performances and relatable lyrics, pledged to stop making songs about alcohol—if the government implements a nationwide ban on liquor.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Diljit addressed the crowd, pointing out the government’s reliance on alcohol sales as a significant source of revenue. He questioned the commitment to curbing liquor consumption, saying, “If all Indian states declare themselves dry states, I promise never to sing about alcohol again. Can that happen?”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He didn’t mince words as he criticized the double standards surrounding alcohol sales, especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns. “During the pandemic, everything shut down except liquor shops. It’s a massive revenue generator. You can’t fool the youth,” he asserted, drawing cheers from the audience.

The Ahmedabad performance wasn’t the only highlight of his tour. Earlier, in Hyderabad on November 15, Diljit faced a legal notice from the Telangana government.

The notice, prompted by a complaint from a Chandigarh resident, warned Diljit Dosanjh against performing songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. Despite the notice, his concert went on as planned, with fans turning up in droves to enjoy his music.

Diljit’s ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour’ continues with stops in Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).