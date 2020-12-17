Actress Kangana Ranaut has attacked singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh again, saying he has disappeared after raising his voice for the farmers, and Diljit has responded saying he owes no explanation to her.

Kangana wrote in Hindi: “I want Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who are acting as local revolutionaries for the farmers, to make at least one video explaining to the farmers what they have to protest about. Both of them have disappeared after inciting farmers. Look at the state of the farmers and the country!”

Diljit was in no mood to ignore the jibe, or explain his stance.

Responding to a news article on K’ngana’s tweet targeting him, Diljit tweeted in Punjabi: “Disappeared Wala Tan Bulekha Hee Kadh Deo..Naley Kon Desh Premi Te Kon Desh Virodhi Eh Decide Karn Da Hakk Ehnu Kiney De Ta ? Eh Kithey Di Authority aa ? Farmers Nu Desh Virodhi Kehn ton Paihlan Sharm Kar Lao Koi Maadi Mot’ (Don’t think that I have disappeared. Who gave you the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti-national? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti-nati”nals.”

In a series of tweets, Kangana then”wrote: “@diljitdosanjh ji I am simply asking what exactly’you don’t like about the #FarmBills2020 ? For example I like the fact that now farmers can sell their produce any where in the country, just how you can earn money anywhere in the country, I also like the fact they can choose to skip the middleman and sell their products directly to corporates or consumers, everyone feels these are revolutionary steps taken by the government to help miserable condition of farmers in India, then why are you provoking protests? Please help me understand y”ur POV.”

Diljit”replied: “Vaise Tan Mainu Lagda Bai Tainu Samjhaiye Yaan Dasiye EH Zaruri’Ni (I don’t think I owe you any explanation).. Tu Avi Na authority Bani Jaya Kar Har Gal Ch (stop pretending to be an authority on all matters). Changa (great).. Fer V Sara Din Tu Yaad Kardi rehni an Mainu Pata Lagga (still, you seem to be obsessed with me) .. Ah Ley Kadh Time Fer Sunn Kan Laa Ke (so here you go, take some time out and listen “o this)..”

With this, Diljit shared a news report link on the issue in Punjabi.

The actor signed”off writing: “CHANGA Fer (alright then)… Saun Lagga.. Avi Na Disappeared Wali News ‘hala Deo (don’t spread ‘eports that I’ve ‘isappeared, I’m only going to sleep).. Subha Ga’ Karde an (we’ll talk in the morning) .. BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY (may Baba b”ess you all).”