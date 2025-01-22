Deva’s first poster hints at plot with Amitabh Bachchan’s graffiti, says insider

The first poster of ‘Deva’ has fans buzzing, thanks to a striking detail that features graffiti of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

This intriguing visual has sparked curiosity, with an industry insider revealing that it holds subtle clues about the film’s plot.

Advertisement

The poster showcases Shahid Kapoor in a rugged, intense look, standing in front of the graffiti of Amitabh Bachchan, which is more than just an artistic touch—it’s a deliberate hint at the film’s deeper narrative.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ is set to release on January 31, 2025. The film marks Shahid Kapoor’s return to the big screen in an action-packed avatar, with Pooja Hegde joining him in a pivotal role.

The buzz around the film has been steadily building, fueled by a high-octane teaser, the electrifying first track “Bhasad Machaa,” and the visually captivating trailer.

But it’s the first poster that has caught the most attention, thanks to its connection to Amitabh Bachchan.

Industry insiders suggest that the inclusion of Bachchan’s graffiti comes with careful crafting which sparks intrigue and gets the audience thinking about the connections between the visual and the storyline.

Shahid’s raw, intense look paired with the legendary actor’s graffiti is a clever way to tease the film’s tone while keeping its mysteries intact. The poster doesn’t just showcase the character; it hints at the larger narrative, inviting fans to dig deeper into the film’s themes and direction.

Director Rosshan Andrrews, a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan, shared his thoughts on the graffiti’s significance in the film. “Being a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan, I decided to include a graffiti of him in the film,” Andrrews explained. “This graffiti and Amitabh Bachchan’s aura play a significant role in the movie. When you watch ‘Deva’, you’ll understand why it’s there and how it ties into the story.”

The trailer showcases intense action sequences and Shahid Kapoor’s powerful performance. Pooja Hegde also delivers a compelling presence in the film, adding to the anticipation.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, ‘Deva’ promises to be an explosive action thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.