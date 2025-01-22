‘Deva’ shoots multiple climaxes, cast completely clueless about the finale, says insider

The buzz around ‘Deva’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is intensifying as the film gears up for its highly anticipated release on January 31, 2025.

With a gripping trailer, a thrilling teaser, and the chart-topping track “Bhasad Machaa” already capturing attention, the action-packed thriller promises to deliver a cinematic experience like no other.

Fans are particularly intrigued by the film’s climax, and now an insider has revealed a surprising twist: multiple versions of the climax were filmed, and even the cast and crew are in the dark about which one will make it to the final cut.

“The makers have kept the climax under wraps, adding an extra layer of suspense. It’s not just the audience who is eagerly waiting; even the team is guessing what version will be chosen,” shared the source.

The trailer has received a rapturous response, with Shahid Kapoor’s high-octane action sequences and his electrifying chemistry with Pooja Hegde drawing praise from fans.

Kapoor’s portrayal of a massy hero marks a thrilling return to action-packed roles, leaving audiences eager for more.

Directed by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ promises to be a visual spectacle.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, ‘Deva’ marks the debut of writers Bobby and Sanjay in Hindi cinema.

With music by Vishal Mishra and a score by Jakes Bejoy, the film’s soundtrack is set to complement the high-energy action on screen. Filming began in October 2023, with production wrapping up in September 2024.

Originally slated for release in October 2024, the film was postponed to February 2025, before finally being moved up to its current release date.