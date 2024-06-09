Deepika Padukone stuns in intense ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ poster

Deepika Padukone in the newest poster for the eagerly awaited sci-fi thriller “Kalki 2898 AD” has left fans buzzing with excitement. The poster, unveiled ahead of the trailer launch, showcases Deepika in a striking and intense avatar, clad in a rugged shawl-like garment that adds to the intrigue surrounding her character.

In the captivating image, Deepika’s intense gaze hints at the depth of her role in the film, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience. Sharing the poster on social media, Deepika Padukone expressed her anticipation, stating, “The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow.”

The unveiling of the poster sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and industry insiders alike. Among them, Deepika’s husband and longtime admirer, Ranveer Singh, couldn’t contain his admiration, commenting, “B O O M. stunner!”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, “Kalki 2898 AD” has been generating significant buzz since its inception. Last month, during an electrifying Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the makers teased audiences with Amitabh Bachchan’s intriguing look from the film. The brief teaser showcased Bachchan in a thought-provoking scene, hinting at the film’s fusion of mythology and futuristic themes.

Set in a dystopian future, “Kalki 2898 AD” promises to be a visual spectacle, drawing inspiration from ancient mythology while exploring themes relevant to contemporary society. Alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, the film features acclaimed actors Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, adding further excitement to its ensemble cast.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, “Kalki 2898 AD” is slated for a theatrical release on June 27, marking a highly anticipated addition to the cinematic landscape. With its blend of mythology, sci-fi, and stellar performances, the film aims to captivate audiences and ignite imaginations upon its release.