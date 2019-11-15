After seeking blessings at Tirupati in Andra Pradesh, the celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers in Amritsar’s Golden Temple. On Friday, the power couple, along with their families headed to the Golden Temple to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, the Padukones and the Bhavnanis had visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Both the families posed for pictures after offering prayers at the Golden Temple. All can be seen donning ethnic wear in the gurudwara premises. While Deepika was in a purple coloured traditional outfit, Ranveer was seen twinning with her in a matching kurta pyjama.

Deepika’s sister Anisha, mother Ujjala and father Prakash Padukone and Ranveer’s father Jagjit Bhavnani, mother Anju and sister Ritika were also seen praying at the holy temple.

The star couple had tied the knot in a highly-guarded twin ceremony on November 14 last year at Lake Como in Italy and post that gave several receptions in India.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer, who stars as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which narrates the tale of India’s first World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi.