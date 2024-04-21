Soni Razdan celebrates wedding anniversary, thanks ‘best friend’ Mahesh Bhatt

Celebrating love and companionship, Soni Razdan took to Instagram to express her heartfelt wishes to her husband, Mahesh Bhatt, on their wedding anniversary. Accompanied by a sweet snapshot capturing their bond, Soni penned a candid note, showcasing their enduring partnership.

In her message, Soni hailed Mahesh as her best friend, highlighting his unwavering support through thick and thin. With a touch of humor, she lovingly acknowledged his knack for stirring up drama out of the mundane, crediting him for adding vibrancy to their lives. Despite the occasional theatrics, Soni emphasized her gratitude for Mahesh’s presence, affirming her inability to envision life without him.

The post elicited a flood of well-wishes from fans and colleagues, underscoring the couple’s resonance within the industry.

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt embarked on their journey together on April 20, 1986, and have since navigated life’s ups and downs hand in hand. Their union has blessed them with two daughters, Shaheen and the renowned actor Alia Bhatt, who have grown up witnessing their parents’ enduring love.

Mahesh Bhatt’s familial ties extend beyond his marriage to Soni Razdan. He is also a devoted father to Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt from his previous marriage to Kiran Bhatt, exemplifying a commitment to family that transcends boundaries.

In addition to her roles on the silver screen, Soni Razdan has left an indelible mark in Bollywood with her performances in iconic films like ‘Saaransh,’ ‘Gumrah,’ and ‘Mandi.’ Her on-screen chemistry with her daughter, Alia, was a highlight in the acclaimed movie ‘Raazi’ and continues to captivate audiences.

Recently, Soni Razdan graced the screen in ‘Pippa,’ a poignant portrayal of Captain Balram Singh Mehta’s valor during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Through her diverse roles, Soni Razdan continues to inspire and entertain audiences, cementing her status as a versatile talent in the Indian film industry.

As Soni and Mahesh celebrate another year of togetherness, their love story stands as a testament to enduring companionship and unwavering support, inspiring many along the way.