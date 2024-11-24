Hrithik Roshan shares fond moments as ‘Karan Arjun’ re-Releases in theatres

Rakesh Roshan’s cult classic ‘Karan Arjun’ has made a triumphant return to cinema halls, rekindling the magic of one of Bollywood’s most beloved films. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as the iconic duo of Karan and Arjun, the 1995 blockbuster has been re-released to enthusiastic crowds. Its opening day alone saw collections of ₹30 lakh, making it the second-highest opener in the history of re-releases.

To commemorate the occasion, Hrithik Roshan, who worked as an Assistant Director (AD) on the movie, walked down memory lane and shared heartwarming anecdotes from the film’s making.

Hrithik posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram, recalling the experiences that shaped his early days in the industry.

In his post, Hrithik described his ‘Karan Arjun’ journey as both challenging and rewarding. He reminisced about his responsibilities as an AD, which included screening the film’s print before its original release at Mumbai’s iconic Minerva Theatre. However, that screening brought an unexpected issue to light.

Hrithik revealed, “The print looked dark and dull, so we decided to clean the entire screen. The theater manager remarked that the screen hadn’t been washed in 15 years. As the dirt and grime dissolved into the washcloth, we watched the colors of the print transform. It was a moment of unexpected triumph.”

He also shared a humorous memory involving Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. During the filming of the song ‘Bhangda Paale’, the two stars spontaneously decided to drive to Delhi late at night, promising to return by morning. Hrithik, determined not to let his father lose a day of shooting, literally jumped onto the car’s bonnet to stop them. “Call time was 6 a.m., and thankfully, they stayed!” he added.

The re-release of ‘Karan Arjun’ has brought fans to single screens and multiplexes across India, as well as cinemas internationally. The film’s timeless story of reincarnation and revenge, paired with unforgettable performances, has left a lasting imprint on Bollywood history.

With memorable lines like Rakhee’s iconic “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge,” the film continues to resonate with audiences. Its mix of action, drama, and emotion made it a box-office hit in 1995 and a cultural touchstone ever since.