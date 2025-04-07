Who killed ACP Pradyuman in CID? Parth Samthaan says ‘Daya, pata lagaao’ to find out!

Get ready for a major nostalgia trip with a twist! ‘CID’, one of Indian television’s longest-running crime thrillers, is coming back—and this time, with a fresh face taking charge. Actor Parth Samthaan, best known for his roles in youth dramas, is now donning the iconic coat of authority in Sony Entertainment Television’s reboot of ‘CID’. But wait—it’s not as simple as “new ACP, new crimes.” It’s a lot darker and juicier than that.

Yes, you read that right. Parth is not stepping into ACP Pradyuman’s shoes—he’s stepping in after the legendary cop is ‘murdered’.

Advertisement

That’s right. The new series kicks off with a jaw-dropping mystery: ACP Pradyuman is dead, and the case is being handed over to ACP Ayushmann, played by Parth. And in a bold plot twist, everyone in the team is a suspect.

Advertisement

Speaking to ‘Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan’, Parth got candid about how surreal this opportunity feels. “It’s actually a very big responsibility to fill in such shoes, such humongous shoes of ACP Pradyuman,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

And let’s be honest—those are massive shoes to fill. Shivaji Satam’s character became a cultural icon, known for his no-nonsense attitude, one-liners, and that famous “Daya, darwaza tod do!” command.

Parth Samthaan admitted that when he first got the call, he wasn’t sure he could pull it off. “I was in two minds about whether I should be doing it or not,” he shared. But the legacy of ‘CID’ and his family’s reaction helped seal the deal. “When I told them I was serious, they were very proud,” he said. And who wouldn’t be? ‘CID’ ran for 21 years, creating a legacy like no other.

But here’s the real kicker—this isn’t just a reboot. It’s a reinvention. Parth clarified that he’s not stepping in as a replica of Pradyuman. His character, ACP Ayushmann, is a completely new persona with his own style and sensibility. “It’s a new character, a new story. We will take the story forward with new thrill and suspense,” Parth explained.

As for the storyline—buckle up. ACP Ayushmann arrives on the scene to investigate the shocking death of ACP Pradyuman, which might just be a murder.

The twist? The team members we’ve all grown up watching—some of them might have something to hide. “All the other characters are also suspects,” Parth revealed, hinting at the kind of layered storytelling fans can expect. Think ‘CID’ meets ‘Knives Out’.