Manoj Santoshi, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ writer, passes away at 48

Renowned TV writer Manoj Santoshi, the creative force behind hit comedy shows like ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, and ‘Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain’, passed away on March 23, 2025, in Hyderabad. The man who filled our screens with laughter has left his fans teary-eyed.

Born in 1976 in Ramghat, Bulandshahr, Manoj Santoshi initially dreamt of becoming a singer and even moved to Mumbai to chase his passion. However, fate had other plans. A chance meeting with a writer changed his course, and he discovered his true calling—scriptwriting.

Advertisement

His witty dialogues and humorous scripts turned everyday situations into comedy gold, making him a household name in the Indian television industry.

Advertisement

Though Mumbai was his workplace, Aligarh remained close to his heart. He frequently visited the city, not just for professional commitments but also for its famous kachoris, which he absolutely loved. His bond with the city extended to its people too—he played a significant role in giving Aligarh-based actors like Sumit Saraf and Sanjay Maheshwari a national platform.

Manoj Santoshi wasn’t just about laughter; he had a deep connection with sports and fitness. In February 2022, he visited Aligarh to unveil the Pro Kabaddi League logo at Varshney College. He believed that sports were more than just entertainment—they were a way to promote Indian culture and humanity.

Santoshi had been battling a liver ailment, and his health deteriorated in recent months. He breathed his last in a private hospital in Hyderabad. His mortal remains will be taken to Bulandshahr’s Ramghat, where family, friends, and fans will bid him a final farewell.