DancewithNora initiative goes Global as it reaches Hollywood

Nora Fatehi is a personification of a girl who does it her way and slays each time. She launched a unique initiative called #DancewithNora via social media that encouraged artists, performers, fans, and influencers from across the world to dance to the catchy tunes of her biggest hits and upload their videos with the hashtag.

The result was outstanding and it is here for everyone to see as people from all over, across all ages, and social backgrounds sent in their videos dancing to Dirty Little Secret.

The videos that came pouring in were a testament to Nora being a true global star. The song that soon rose to become a summer anthem has had people from all walks of life grooving to it in exotic locales.

One such influencer to join the #DancewithNora campaign was Matt Steffanina. Matt took the song to one of the most iconic locations in the world, Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

This initiative is her way of giving aspirants an opportunity to realize their dreams and the recent uploads for this campaign are a testimony of how Nora Fatehi is committed to discovering potential, providing opportunities, and encouraging her fanbase to follow their dream.

Its videos like that highlight the power of music, the power an artist holds over the audiences, and the true essence of going global!