‘Materialists’ trailer: Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans stir a love triangle

‘Past Lives’ maker Celine Song has released the trailer of her next, ‘Materialists.’ Starring an ensemble cast including Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, the title promises a complex yet nuanced narrative about love and emotions.

In the film, Johnson will play the role of Lucy who is an ace matchmaker who has facilitated nine matrimonial unions. However, when it comes to her own love life, the math is not as simple as it seems. Both Pedro Pascal, a wealthy suitor, and Chris Evans, her charming and flawed ex, vie for her attention. While, Lucy knows how the math works, the numbers fail to aid her in her decision.

Pascal is the perfect pick, or as Johnson’s business puts it- a unicorn, the perfect fantasy. On the other hand, Evans sweeps in with his charming ways. He asks her, “When I see your face, I see wrinkles and children that look like you. So where does that leave us?” As Johnson grapples with the choice, she reflects on her job as a matchmaker. She says, “We promise them love, but the math doesn’t add up.”

Song has written, directed, and co-produced ‘Materialists.’ Her directorial debut, ‘Past Lives’ secured her two Oscar nominations. Meanwhile, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, and Pamela Koffler are also producing the upcoming title. Apart from the trio, the film also stars Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, Sawyer Spielberg, and Eddie Cahill.

Meanwhile, Johnson last starred in ‘Madame Web,’ ‘Am I OK?’ and ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth.’ Evans starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in last year’s holiday feature ‘Red One.’ On the other hand, Pascal appeared in ‘Gladiator II.’ Moving ahead, Pascal also has ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ the series ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Last of Us’ in the pipeline.

