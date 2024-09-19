Coldplay in India: Mumbai set for epic concert in 2025

Fans of Coldplay, get ready to celebrate! The British rock band, renowned for their electrifying performances, will officially head to India in 2025.

The exciting news was unveiled on Wednesday through a captivating teaser posted on the official Instagram page of BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment arm of BookMyShow.

The teaser reveals that Coldplay will be bringing their Music of the Spheres World Tour to Mumbai next year. While specific details about the concert are still under wraps, the announcement has already sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans. The social media buzz is palpable, with many eagerly expressing their anticipation. “Best news ever… can’t wait to attend the gig!” exclaimed one excited follower. Another fan added, “Finally, the band is coming back. Yay!”

Coldplay’s return to India marks their first visit since 2016 when they performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, formed in London in 1997, includes Chris Martin on vocals and piano, Jonny Buckland on guitar, Guy Berryman on bass, and Will Champion on drums. Known for their anthemic hits like “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Viva La Vida,” and “In My Place,” Coldplay has made a significant impact on both the music industry and popular culture.

The band’s journey began at University College London, where they originally called themselves Big Fat Noises before changing their name to Starfish and eventually Coldplay. Their debut album, ‘Parachutes’ (2000), which featured the hit single “Yellow,” won them critical acclaim, including a Brit Award and a Grammy. Their subsequent albums, including ‘A Rush of Blood to the Head’ (2002) and ‘Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends’ (2008), continued their success, with ‘Viva La Vida’ even topping charts in over 30 countries.

Stay tuned for more updates on the concert details as they become available.