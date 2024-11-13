Coldplay announces 4th India show in Ahmedabad; Tickets go live on THIS date

Coldplay fans in India have something exciting to look forward to in 2025. The iconic British band has announced a fourth concert in India as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour. Ahmedabad will host the eagerly awaited show on January 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, marking a historic moment for Coldplay fans in the city.

This new show adds to Coldplay’s previously confirmed concerts in Mumbai, scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025. It will be their first visit to India in almost a decade, following their memorable performance in Mumbai in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival.

The announcement was made via a post on the band’s official social media page, sharing their excitement with fans. “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED! The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12 pm IST,” the post read.

Tickets for the Ahmedabad concert of Coldplay will be available for purchase on BookMyShow. This will start from November 16, 2024, at 12 PM IST. Due to high demand, the ticketing process will include a virtual queue with a randomized system. This is similar to the one used for their Mumbai shows.

The ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour, which kicked off in 2022, supports Coldplay’s ninth studio album of the same name. Known for their captivating live performances, the band will deliver a setlist filled with beloved tracks from their extensive catalog.

Fans can expect to hear anthems like “Yellow,” “Fix You,” “The Scientist,” “Viva La Vida,” and “A Sky Full of Stars”. The band will also play new hits from their latest album.

The Ahmedabad concert will be one of Coldplay’s largest shows in India, with the Narendra Modi Stadium, one of the world’s biggest sports venues.

As Coldplay continues their global tour, led by Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, this show in Ahmedabad promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans.