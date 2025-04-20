BTS’ Jin and Coldplay reunite on stage with a touching moment in Seoul

Coldplay’s electrifying world tour just hit a magical note in South Korea — and it had a surprise twist that melted the hearts of fans worldwide. The British rock legends brought their ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour to town, but what truly set the night on fire was the appearance of BTS’s Jin, who made a surprise entrance and joined Coldplay on stage.

In a moment that felt straight out of a movie, Jin walked up with a handwritten sign that read, “Pick me, please. Can I sing The Astronaut with you?” The crowd roared.

And Chris Martin? He read the message, knelt down on stage, and smiled. Jin instantly mirrored the gesture — a quiet, powerful moment of mutual respect.

Then came the real magic. The two artists performed ‘The Astronaut’ and ‘My Universe’ together, leaving fans swooning and social media buzzing with clips that went viral within hours. One fan summed it up perfectly online: “It wasn’t just a concert, it was a reunion, a homecoming, and a love letter to music.”

Between songs, there were laughs and heartwarming exchanges. Chris Martin quipped, “We’re Coldplay, the second-best band in the world. BTS may be number one, I think!” To which Jin humbly replied, “Oh no! I don’t think so.”

Chris then turned to Jin, saying warmly, “We missed you, man. You’ve been in the military, but you still look so handsome. Look at this beautiful man.” Jin smiled and added, “Before I left for the military, my last performance was with Coldplay. And now, my first performance back… is also with Coldplay.”

Talk about full circle.

Jin isn’t just stopping at surprise appearances — he’s also gearing up for a major solo comeback. His second studio album, ‘Echo’, drops on May 16, following the success of his debut solo album ‘Happy’ released last November.

As for Coldplay, their South Korea stop isn’t over just yet. They’re set to keep the party going before heading to their next destinations — the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.