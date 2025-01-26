Republic Day playlist: Epic patriotic anthems that will give you chills!

Republic Day is a time to celebrate the spirit of India, honor its history, and pay tribute to the sacrifices that have shaped our nation. What better way to embrace this day than through music that stirs our souls and fills us with pride? Here’s a handpicked list of songs that will perfectly complement your Republic Day playlist.

1. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

This timeless classic, sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, is an emotional ode to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1962 Sino-Indian war. Written by poet Pradeep, the song was crafted to uplift the morale of a grieving nation. Its poignant lyrics and heartfelt melody resonate with Indians even today, making it a must-have on your playlist.

Advertisement

2. Desh Rangila (Fanaa, 2006)

‘Desh Rangila’ is a vibrant and colorful tribute to India’s cultural diversity. Featured in the movie ‘Fanaa’, the song is performed by Kajol’s character during a school event. With its catchy composition by Jatin-Lalit, lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, and Mahalaxmi Iyer’s enchanting vocals, this track captures the joy and pride of being Indian.

Advertisement

3. Teri Mitti (Kesari, 2019)

A heartfelt ballad that pays homage to the sacrifices of soldiers, “Teri Mitti” from ‘Kesari’ is a moving tribute to the Battle of Saragarhi. Sung by B Praak, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, this song evokes deep emotions and patriotism.

Dit bericht op Instagram bekijken Een bericht gedeeld door B PRAAK (@bpraak)

4. Chak De! India (Chak De! India, 2007)

The title track of ‘Chak De! India’ has become an anthem for motivation and unity. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, with additional vocals by Salim Merchant and Marianne D’Cruz, this energetic song is composed by Salim-Sulaiman and penned by Jaideep Sahni.

5. Aisa Des Hai Mera (Veer-Zaara, 2004)

From the romantic saga ‘Veer-Zaara’, this song beautifully highlights the shared heritage and cultural richness of India and Pakistan. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Maan, and Pritha Majumder, the song’s soulful melody is composed by Madan Mohan and recreated by Sanjeev Kohli, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

6. Sandese Aate Hain (Border, 1997)

“Sandese Aate Hain” is an emotional masterpiece that captures the longing and love of soldiers separated from their families. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, with music by Anu Malik and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, this song from ‘Border’ is a heartfelt portrayal of duty and sacrifice.

7. Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire, 2008)

“Jai Ho” is a global sensation that brought Indian music to the world stage. Composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Gulzar, this track won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2009. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi Shah, Mahalaxmi Iyer, and Vijay Prakash, its infectious energy and inspiring message make it an essential addition to any Republic Day playlist.

This Republic Day, let these melodies serve as a soundtrack or playlist to your celebrations. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet moment of reflection or sharing the day with family and friends, these songs are sure to fill your heart with patriotism and joy.

Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind!