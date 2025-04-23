Lieutenant Vinay Narwal cremated with full military honours amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, was laid to rest with full military honours on Wednesday in Model Town Shivpuri, Karnal. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the funeral and paid his respects to the fallen hero.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of a large number of people, including dignitaries from various political and social organizations.

Among them were Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, MLAs Jagmohan Anand and Yogendra Rana, and BJP State President Mohan Lal Baroli.

A ceremonial military salute was rendered by the Navy, and the air echoed with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as Lieutenant Narwal was cremated.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister condemned the attack as a cowardly act and said that strict action would be taken against those responsible. “Such people must be taught a lesson so they never dare to commit such acts again,” he said.

Calling Lieutenant Narwal a brave and dedicated soldier, Nayab Singh Saini expressed his condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

The Haryana government stands shoulder to shoulder with the family in this hour of grief. The Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also fully supporting the family. A search is underway to track down the attackers,” he added.