Choi Soo Im is all set to tie the knot on August 18; DETAILS

South Korean actress Choi Soo Im known for her roles in ‘A Man of Reason,’ ‘Trolley,’ and ‘Samjin Company English Class’ has announced marriage plans with her non-celebrity businessman beau. The star shared the happy news with her fans on social media, dropping an adorable set of photographs.

On August 7, Choi Soo Im’s agency Management Romance shared the announcement that the actress will tie the knot with her partner on August 18. The agency revealed that Soo Im’s to-be-husband is a businessman who is not a public figure and likes to stay away from the limelight. Actress Choi Soo Im and her fiancé have been together for over two years, and have built a strong bond of love and trust over time. The slated wedding is poised to be a private and intimate celebration involving only close family, relatives, and friends at a location in Seoul.

Sharing the news with her fans, the South Korean actress dropped a series of photographs featuring her in a wedding dress as she is all hearts and holds a bunch of lilies with her fiancé as his face remains hidden. The first slide of the post features Soo Im showing her palm to the camera with the words ‘I Said Yes!’ scrawled across. Since the announcement, fans and colleagues have been showering the actress with congratulatory messages as she gears for a personal milestone.

Advertisement

Catch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Choi Su Im (@suimming._)

Actress Choi Soo Im entered the field of acting with her debut in ‘Sunny’ where she essayed the role of a bully. Over the years, the actress has taken on several diverse roles that highlight her acting prowess and have helped her carve a niche for herself. She gained prominence with her performances in renowned dramas including ‘Trolley’ and ‘Glitch,’ receiving appreciation from viewers for her depth and versatile range. Soo Im’s performance in ‘Trolley’ as Choi Ja-Young was widely appreciated and helped her cement her footing in the industry.

As the actress gears for a new milestone, fans of the star are awaiting further details as they keep showering her with their support and admiration.