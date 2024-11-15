Choi Hyun Wook accidentally flashes on social media; his agency has denied commenting

‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ actor Choi Hyun Wook accidentally flashed fans on social media. The actor posted a story on his social media in which a reflection captures Hyun Wook in the nude. While the actor was quick to take it down, the story had been already screenshot by several users. Before he knew it, snaps of the 22-year-old went viral on the internet.

On November 13, Choi Hyun Woo shared a photo of a Bearbrick figure on his Instagram story. However, hawk-eyed fans were quick to take notice of something. On the glistening surface of the Bearbrick figure, the reflection of Hyun Wook’s naked body is visible. While several users may have passed the image as just a picture of the bear. However, the eyes of his loyal fans were quick to notice his blurry reflection. Soon, Hyun Wook took down the image. Despite this, screenshots flooded the internet and this stirred a social media debate.

Soon, media outlets approached the actor’s agency for a reaction. However, Hyun Wook’s agency, Gold Medalist didn’t have anything to say. “We have no comments to give at this point.”

DO Y’ALL SEE WHAT I SEE? pic.twitter.com/EwL1JrFacD — ezi ★ (@cuntrs) November 13, 2024



While the actor was quick to pull out the photograph, it didn’t help him much. Several users questioned if the ‘Twinkling Watermelon’ actor didn’t double-check the photograph. On the other hand, several users lashed out at users sharing the screenshots, given that it was an accident. “Choi Hyun Wook is only 22 and he is not problematic so the way yall are laughing and posting clearer version of a young boy is such a shi**y behaviour.” Meanwhile, other users pointed out that once something is out on the internet, it is out. “This is the internet girl… once something is out there, it is out there. there’s no turning back once something has been put out there. and you can’t really convince the internet to have some compassion or respect towards someone, especially when it’s something like this.”

This is not the first instance of Choi Hyun Wook finding himself in trouble. Last year, he attracted immense scrutiny. This was after footage of him smoking on the street while holding hands with an unidentified woman went viral. The actor was also seen throwing a cigarette butt on the ground in a parking lot. Choi’s disregard of no-smoking rules in certain public areas in Seoul drew heavy attention.

On the work front, he made his acting debut in 2019 and quickly rose to fame with an array of roles in popular dramas. Subsequently, he starred in ‘Taxi Driver,’ ‘Racket Boys,’ ‘Jirisan,’ ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One,’ ‘Weak Hero Class 1.’ He got his breakthrough with the main role in the fantasy rom-com ‘Twinkling Watermelon.’ Following this, he led ‘High Cookie.’