BLACKPINK’s Lisa opens up on solo career and group comeback

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is currently in every area! Following her reverberating comeback in the K-pop scene, she is gearing up for the release of her acting debut. Lisa will star in the third season of the blockbuster thriller ‘The White Lotus.’ MAX recently dropped the teaser, and the BLINKs and the LILIES can’t have enough of it. While all the group members are dazzling fans with their solo stints, they wait in anticipation for BLACKPINK’s group comeback.

In her recent conversation with Billboard, the K-pop sensation opened up about her solo career and the group’s awaited comeback. Reflecting on her solo success, she said, “At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really came out here to do my own stuff.” She then lowered her voice and whispered, “And now I’m having fun.” The ‘ROCKSTAR’ hitmaker added that fan reactions are the biggest confidence boost for her. “When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans—it’s healing me. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Yeah—I did a great job!’”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her solo debut in September 2021 with the singles ‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money,’ released under YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment to focus on individual projects. Furthermore, launched her own label, LLOUD, in 2024. Subsequently, she released her comeback track ‘ROCKSTAR.’ The song made all the right noises and earned Lisa major career milestones. ‘ROCKSTAR’ helped Lisa break Eminem’s ‘Huodini’s record for the biggest YouTube streaming week in 2024.

Keeping up her amazing streak, Lisa collaborated with Spanish pop star Rosalía for their track, ‘New Woman.’ The song quickly became a hit, amassing an impressive number of streams and views on online platforms. Moving ahead, on October 9, BLACKPINK’s Lisa dropped the anticipated performance video of her latest pre-release track, ‘Moonlit Floor.’

Circling back to her interview, the rapper expressed her excitement about the group’s comeback iterating that she “can’t wait.” “We know each other so well and know how much energy we have to put into every single project,” she continued. “So we want to support and say, ‘You did really well!’ Like, JENNIE and Rosie just released their own songs, and we’re on texts, we’re on FaceTime. They’re like family. I’m just so happy that they’re releasing something. This is what we all wanted to do, so I just wanted to say that I really do love their songs.”

Previously, YG Entertainment also confirmed that BLACKPINK will reunite in 2025. Moreover, the label revealed that a World Tour might also be on the cards.