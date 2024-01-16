Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ postponed to summer 2024; new poster released

Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ is among the ambitious initiatives. Pa Ranjith, an accomplished director, helmed the period drama.

On the day of Pongal/Makar Sankranti on January 15, the creators announced the release date of ‘Thangalaan’. It has now been moved to summer 2024.

Chiyaan Vikram’s film will now be released in April 2024. The release date has not yet been revealed. It was originally set to hit theatres on January 6, 2024.

Studio Green, which financed the film, confirmed on their official social media accounts that it will be released in April 2024.

The makers revealed a new poster of Chiyaan from ‘Thangalaan, writing, “History awaits to be written in blood and gold #ThangalaanFromApril2024 #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti”.

The teaser for ‘Thangalaan’ was published in November and has since generated a lot of hype among the audience. Vikram is a tribal warrior who solely cares for his own people. The teaser began with the words: “As myth leads to history, greed leads to destruction, blood wars lead to liberty, rises the son of gold.” The actor appeared radically different in his new avatar.

Thangalaan is based on a factual story about the Kolar Gold Fields during the British administration in India. The preview indicates that the film will feature mystical themes and black magic, making it an exciting viewing experience. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film also has Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and others in prominent roles. Neelam Productions and Studio Green co-produced the film. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film.

Aside from ‘Thangalaan’, Chiyaan Vikram will appear in ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’.