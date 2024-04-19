Odisha reports first heat stroke death

Odisha, currently experiencing severe heat wave conditions with mercury hovering above 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the State, recorded its first heat wave death, an official said on Friday.

“So far, information has been received in respect of three cases regarding alleged death due to the heat wave. One death case has been confirmed so far from the district of Balasore. The remaining cases are being inquired by the concerned Collectors”, an official of the Special Relief Commission office said.

Laxmikanta Sahu (62) of Maheshpur under Bhograi Tehsil died due to Sunstroke on 15 April 2024 which is the first sunstroke death during this summer. During the first week of April, 2024 Trinath Bakul of Bolangir and Surendra Gouda of Ganjam were alleged as sunstroke deaths but the post-mortem report confirmed that these fatalities were not due to sunstroke.

The State Government will disburse ex gratia assistance to the bereaved families in case of death due to heat wave.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe heat wave warnings across the coastal State till 21 June.

As the grueling heat sweeps across the State, the streets in all parts are virtually deserted- shops shut in noon hours- little human activity on the streets throughout the day hours. People preferred the safety of homes to beat the heat. It seemed as if the entire state was under the siege with the clamping of an undeclared curfew. The unscheduled power cuts added to people’s misery.

The rising mercury has made life miserable for people all across 30 districts of the state, giving one the deceptive look of daytime curfew-like situation.