Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna has launched an initiative to feed the people from the marginalised section of the society during the Covid-19 pandemic and he cities a song from Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari’ as his inspiration.

The US based chef has provided 30 million meals to the under privileged section of the country during lockdown said the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari’, inspired him to take on this initiative.

He said, “I have dedicated 30 million meals to the soil of my country. There is a song in Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari’ called ‘Teri mitti’. This song inspired and pushed me. Even if I can’t go back to my village, I hope that my village is always flourishing.”

He also thanked National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the support.

He said, “I am also grateful to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for supporting us in this initiative. I think they are the true heroes of our country.”

The campaign Feed India started by Chef Vikas Khanna has collaborated with Mukul Madhav Foundation.

Chef Vikas Khanna restaurant Junoon, in New York City has been awarded seven Michelin stars.