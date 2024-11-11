Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim Min Ju consider teaming up with ‘Our Beloved Summer’ director

K-drama fans have a new and tantalising pairing to look forward to! ‘Serendipity’s Embrace’ star Chae Jong Hyeop and ex-IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju in talks to team with ‘Our Beloved Summer’ director, Kim Yoon Jin. Fans are already in a frenzy as they await to see Jong Hyeop step into the romantic lead’s shoes once again following the blockbuster ‘Serendipity’s Embrace.’ Additionally, his pairing with singer-actress has piqued curiosities.

On November 11, OSEN reported that Kim Min Ju has recently accepted the offer to star as the female lead in the upcoming drama ‘Shining.’ Responding to the reports, Chae Jong Hyeop’s agency NS ENM issued a statement. “It’s true that he has received an offer for ‘Shining,’ but nothing has been finalized yet. He is still reviewing the offer.” Similarly, Kim Min Ju’s agency Management SOOP also confirmed the receipt of the offer. “She has received the offer and is positively reviewing it.”

The upcoming romantic drama ‘Shining’ will be a story about lost and re-found love. The K-drama will chronicle an endearing love story between the male and female leads. In the slated drama, Chae Jong Hyeop will essay the role of Yoon Tae Oh. Tae Oh is a train driver whose life undergoes a drastic change after losing his parents in an accident when he was nineteen.

During the incident, he lived in a small provincial city. Jong Hyeop’s character and his younger brother were out with their parents. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Tae Seo, got injured in the accident. Years later, Tae Oh suffers from loneliness and pain. Soon, he crosses paths with Mo Eun Ah. The duo dated for a while but broke when he was twenty, only to reunite with her ten years later.

For the upcoming drama, the makers approached Kim Min Ju for the role of Mo Eun Ah, a hotelier. After reuniting with Yeon Tae Oh after years, her life takes a pivotal turn. She encounters significant changes in her career, relationships, and outlook towards life.

Writer Lee Sook Yeon has penned ‘Shining’. Sook Yeon has written several hits including ‘Tune in For Love’ and ‘A Piece of Your Mind.’ Additionally, Kim Yoon Jin will direct the romanctic drama. Yoon Jin has helmed hits like ‘Our Beloved Summer’ and ‘Tell Me That You Love Me.’