BLACKPINK’s Lisa welcomes viewers to Thailand for ‘The White Lotus’ S3

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning hit series ‘The White Lotus’ has teased its third season. Apart from the loyal fanbase of the mystery series, the BLINKs and the LILIES are curious about ‘The White Lotus’ S3. This is because BLACKPINK’s Lisa will make her acting debut in the upcoming season. The third season is based in Thailand, following Hawaii and Sicily. Ahead of the release of the anticipated show, Max has dropped a short teaser clip featuring the cast members.

The teaser opens with the popular life-sized bronze statue of Lord Buddha in Thailand. It starts introducing the star cast one by one, who are flaneur-ing cluelessly among the locals. The cast members introduced are- Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, and Michelle Monaghan, along with returning favourite Natasha Rothwell. Soon, the clip cuts to the BLACKPINK sensation Lisa. Sporting a wide grin, the K-pop star appears in a white hotel receptionist uniform with her hair pulled back in a bun. Teasing the third chapter of murder, mayhem, and mystery, she says, “Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand.”

Since the release of the teaser, fans of the K-pop songstress are in a frenzy, flooding the comment section. Expressing excitement, one user wrote, “OMG LISA I can’t wait. My favorite series plus my favorite artists!!!!!!” Meanwhile, another echoed a similar sentiment, “Girl Lisa is gonna be the star of this show I just know it.” Keeping the anticipation meter high, several users have dropped fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, earlier in September, BLACKPINK’s Lisa talked about joining the cast of the blockbuster series to Elle Magazine. “I think I cried. I was with my friends, my mom’s friends, and my mom as well, but I didn’t tell them that I auditioned for it. I’m super excited and nervous because it’s my first acting project. So, I was happy for a second and then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, wait, how am I going to deliver this?’ I feel like people are going to fall in love with Thailand even more.”

‘The White Lotus’ is a popular American black comedy anthology drama based in the fictitious luxury resort, The White Lotus. The drama features affluent guests who are embroiled in mysteries as they vacation in idyllic locations at the same resort chain. Their interaction with the hotel staff unravels deep psychological mysteries. The upcoming season is filmed at one of the Four Seasons resorts in Thailand. Following the season two finale, creator Mike White teased that the third season will be set in Asia. He said that season 3 will adopt a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” The concept strikes similarity with how the first season focused on money, and the second season on sex.

Meanwhile, fans have high expectations from the upcoming season. The first instalment bagged 15 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes. Additionally, season 2 also received several accolades. These includes 12 nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and 11 nominations at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The season grabbed five wins across both ceremonies.