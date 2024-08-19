Cha Eun Woo reclaims top spot; Jang Won Young dominates girl group rankings

After SEVENTEEN dethroned BTS to claim the top spot in August’s Brand Reputation rankings, the Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the individual Brand Reputation rankings for boy group and girl group members. While ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo defeated BTS icon Jin in an intense battle to secure the coveted spot, IVE’s Jang Won Young dominated the girl group member rankings chart.

On August 17, the institute crowned ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo as the leader of the boy group members’ rankings chart, overtaking BTS’ Jin. The institute collected data for 730 boy group members based on consumer participation, community awareness, media activity, and communication from July 17 to August 17, carefully analyzing the results. On the other hand, on August 18, the institute announced Jang Won Young as the top girl group member in the brand reputation rankings for August, following a competition among 675 girl group members. The top artist was determined after analyzing data collected from July 18 to August 18.

Cha Eun Woo, who lost the title to BTS star Jin in June and July, has reclaimed his throne after dominating the chart in both April and May. While Jin held the No. 1 spot in those months, Eun Woo was ranked No. 3 in June and No. 2 in July, competing closely against Jin, and has now successfully taken over after a two-month wait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 차은우 (@eunwo.o_c)

Singer-actor Cha Eun Woo clinched the top spot with a brand reputation index of 3,668,606, reflecting a 49.39% increase since his last score. BTS’s Jin follows with a slight margin, amassing a brand reputation index of 3,199,306. Next in line is RIIZE’s Wonbin, boasting a brand reputation index of 2,781,141, with a 36.66% rise since his previous ranking. BTS’ Jimin comes in at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,536,752, marking a 36.27% increase since his July score, while Jungkook’s brand reputation index of 2,108,194 places him at No. 5, marking a 47.88% rise compared to last time.

High-ranking keywords in Cha Eun Woo’s analysis included “Living in a Rented House in Finland,” “ambassador,” and “face genius.” Meanwhile, his high-ranking related terms included “flawless,” “advertise,” and “pitch,” with his positivity and negativity analysis revealing 93.58% positive reactions.

On the other hand, IVE member Jang Won Young is leading August’s girl group member brand reputation rankings. aespa leader Karina, Cignature’s Jeewon, IVE’s An Yujin, and Winter have clinched the top five spots. Jang Won Young took the crown with a total brand reputation index of 5,671,379. Coming in strong at No. 2 is aespa’s Karina with an index score of 5,473,424; she topped last month’s rankings chart. Cignature member Jeewon was placed at No. 3 with a 25.28% increase in her index since last month, reaching a total of 3,730,451. IVE leader An Yujin claimed the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 3,714,334, marking a 12.32% increase since July. aespa’s Winter took the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 3,655,531, recording a 41.94% increase in her score since last month.

Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 91.07% positive reactions. The highest-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis include “Wonyoung-esque accident,” “Lucky Vicky,” and “Wonyoung turn,” while her highest-ranking related terms are “grow,” “optimistic,” and “lovely.”