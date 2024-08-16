BTS’s Jungkook announces release date for documentary ‘I AM STILL’

Globally sensational boyband, BTS’s Golden Maknae Jungkook has announced his highly-anticipated documentary, ‘JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL’ release date, sending the BTS fandom, the ARMY into a frenzy. The K-pop icon’s upcoming film is poised to chronicle his eight-month journey to his ambitious maiden solo album and is slated to release in theatres worldwide on September 18.

On the microblogging site X, the official handle of the boyband announced the release date with a video of the singer breaking the news to the fans. Piquing fans’ curiosities, in the brief clip, Jungkook said, “Starting with my first official solo track, Seven, and throughout the promos for my studio album, Golden, I had a year filled with golden moments of happiness. Thanks to all the love that you gave me. Today I’m here to share some really amazing news. with everyone.”

The BTS member further added that for him, ‘GOLDEN’ was a series of continuous new challenges, the long journey that led up to the extensive album brimming with tracks boasting diverse genres. “All the moments I connected with ARMY from all around the world through music and the many behind-the-scenes stories that I didn’t get a chance to share. It tells the full story of Jungkook as a solo artist.”

‘I AM STILL’ has been helmed by Junsoo Park, who has directed the majority of the several films dedicated to the boyband BTS and its members, along with other films coming out of the band’s record label, BigHit Music. As per a press release from the label, the film is poised to reveal exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews, along with featuring enthralling live performances that highlight the K-pop icon’s creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced. “It offers viewers an intimate look into the journey behind his solo debut that showcased the pinnacle of Jungkook’s artistry and catapulted him to a global popstar.”

The BTS boy’s maiden album amassed him widespread recognition and the track ‘Seven’ feat. Latto charted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart as the first single from ‘GOLDEN’ which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Jungkook made his debut with the renowned boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The singer made his debut as a soloist with the album ‘GOLDEN’ in 2023 and soon took over the global music field. Currently, Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service with the rest of the band members except Jin who completed his service a few days ago.