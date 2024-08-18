Kim Hye Yoon and Park Solomon eye lead roles in K-drama ‘Human starting from today’

K-drama enthusiast Kim Hye Yoon, who recently achieved massive success for her role in the blockbuster drama ‘Lovely Runner’ alongside Byeon Woo Seok, is considering headlining an upcoming rom-com. Hye Yoon has received an offer to lead the drama ‘Human Starting from Today’ alongside ‘Revenge of Others’ star Park Solomon, who is also contemplating a role in the drama.

On August 16, South Korean media outlet JoyNews24 reported that Hye Yoon is in talks to lead the new series ‘Human Starting from Today’. Shortly after, her agency, Artist Company, confirmed the report, stating, “Kim Hye Yoon has received an offer to appear in ‘Human Starting from Today’ and is positively considering it,” piquing fans’ curiosity. Additionally, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Park Solomon, known as Lomon among fans, has received the role of the male lead. If both stars agree to the project, their pairing is ready to captivate fans who are eagerly awaiting further news.

‘Human Starting from Today’ is an upcoming fantasy rom-com drama centered around the life of Eun Ho, a gumiho (a nine-tailed fox from Korean folklore) who is unlike the traditional gumiho. She lives a carefree life, avoiding good deeds and men out of fear of becoming human. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she suddenly turns into a human after an accident involving a narcissistic soccer star who enters her life.

For this drama, Kim Hye Yoon has been offered the role of Eun Ho, a modern gumiho who enjoys eternal youth and beauty and refuses to grow up or take any responsibilities, treating life as a fun game. Conversely, Lomon has received the role of the narcissistic soccer player, Kang Si Yeol, who disrupts her life.

Kim Jung Kwon, known for ‘Love To Hate You’, will direct the forthcoming K-drama, which is in talks to air on the South Korean TV network SBS. Kim Hye Yoon last appeared leading the hit TVN sensation ‘Lovely Runner’ alongside Byeon Woo Seok, while Lomon was last in ‘Branding in Seongsu’ with Kim Ji Eun.