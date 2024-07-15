BTS’s Jin lights up Paris as torchbearer for 2024 Olympics

In a momentous occasion for both fans and athletes, BTS member Jin took center stage in Paris on July 14, coinciding with France’s Bastille Day, as he participated in the Olympic torch relay for the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. His involvement has sparked excitement throughout the city as anticipation builds for the games.

Sharing his thoughts through BIGHIT MUSIC, Jin expressed his gratitude, stating, “It is an honor to be able to participate in such a meaningful moment. Thanks to ARMY, I was able to fulfill the wonderful role of torchbearer. Thank you so much.” Overcome with emotion, he admitted to feeling nervous during the relay but found strength in the support of the gathered crowd.

Jin’s relay segment covered a historic route, beginning at the iconic Avenue Rivoli and culminating at the majestic Place Carrousel, right in front of the Louvre Pyramid. After a brisk 10-minute journey, he passed the torch to former French national freestyle skiing champion Sandra Laoura, marking a symbolic exchange that resonated deeply with those in attendance.

Reflecting on the significance of the Paris Olympics, Jin shared his hopes for the South Korean national team, saying, “I wish all the athletes great success in exchange for their hard work. I will support them with all my heart.” He also emphasized the importance of the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games, urging everyone to pay attention to these athletes’ efforts in August.

The torch relay is a celebrated tradition that began last April in Olympia, Greece, and will traverse 64 regions across France, culminating on the day of the opening ceremony. Just 11 days before the grand event, the relay intertwined with a spectacular display of military might, featuring thousands of soldiers and medics marching through the streets of Paris beneath the roar of fighter jets.

As the day drew to a close, the Eiffel Tower lit up with a breathtaking Olympic-themed light show, encapsulating the spirit of unity and celebration that defines the Olympic Games. With Jin’s participation, the excitement surrounding the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics is only ready to grow, uniting fans and athletes alike in a shared journey toward the games.