BTS’s Jin reflects on losing temper and being dubbed ‘God’ in military service

The globally sensational boyband BTS’ oldest member, Jin, recently completed his mandatory military service and returned to civilian life. Since his return, the BTS fandom, known as ARMY, has eagerly awaited news about his plans and army experiences. In a recent interview with Weverse magazine, Jin shared that he lost his temper when a fellow soldier kept joking around. Jin, the K-pop sensation also revealed that his squadmates affectionately referred to him as “God.”

Jin fondly reminisced about his army days, recalling how he frequently treated his fellow soldiers to delicious meals. “Many of them were just turning 19 and had never had a job before. Since I’m more financially stable, I would say, ‘You need to eat well to stay healthy. Come on, I’ll treat you,’ and cover their expenses. I bought so much fried chicken, jokbal, and pizza that they eventually got tired of it. I even took soldiers from other barracks out for barbecues.”

He also mentioned that sometimes his comrades would tease him about sleeping all day. In response, Jin would ask them which barracks they belonged to so he could skip treating them. Despite the playful banter, their camaraderie remained strong, and Jin continued to treat them, “That’s why they called me ‘God’ in our squad, not to boast. Whenever they saw me, they’d jokingly say, ‘Let’s worship him!'”

Advertisement

Reflecting on a moment when he lost his temper, Jin acknowledged that despite his ten years in the entertainment industry, there were still many things he didn’t know. He admitted to making mistakes, just like everyone else. Recounting an incident, Jin recalled a junior soldier who made a mistake but kept joking about it, insisting he would figure it out himself. Jin intervened, advising him, “It’s okay to make mistakes. I don’t know everything either. But if a senior tells you to do something, at least pretend to listen. You can’t goof around like that. I understand we’re all different, but you need to understand your mistakes. I’ll explain it once more, so don’t mess around anymore.”

Jin also shared that there were tears shed throughout the barracks when he was discharged. He noted that while people often cry when a good senior leaves, in his case, it was more about his popularity than his leadership.

Earlier, BTS’ Jin had mentioned to fans that he has several projects lined up but is not considering acting. He expressed excitement about J-Hope’s impending discharge, while he himself was discharged in June, with other members of BTS still completing their service.