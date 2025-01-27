BTS’ V teases his upcoming military discharge: ‘It won’t be long’

The BTS ARMY is patiently waiting for the septet to complete its mandatory military service. While Jin and J-hope have already completed their tenure, the rest of the members are expected to complete their services soon. Wishing fans a happy new year, BTS’ V talked to his fans on January 26. Taking to the fan community Weverse, the K-pop sensation expressed his gratitude and excitement as he connected with the ARMYs. During the conversation, he shared updates about his life in the military and talked about his upcoming discharge.

Taking to the platform, BTS’ V wished his fandom a happy new year and teased his military discharge. The K-pop idol said, “Are you enjoying the holiday? I hope you have a great time during this long holiday! I’ve been working out a lot in the military! It won’t be long now! I want to see you soon.” This sent fans into a frenzy as they started asking the singer about his military life.

Advertisement

One fan enquired, “Have you reached your target weight?” To this, V responded, “I’m taking a picture and going back!” For the unversed, prior to his military training, V promised his fans in one of his live broadcasts, that he would “increase his weight to 86 kg.” Since then, his progress has been a topic of discussion and conversation among his fans.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)



V enlisted for his mandatory military training in December 2023. This was after he passed his Capital Defence Command’s Special Mission Team (SDT) entrance exam. Subsequently, he received additional training necessary at the Army General Administration School. Following this, he was assigned to a unit. Currently, he is serving as a member of the Special Forces Unit of the Military Police Corps under the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. V’s going to return to civilian life following his discharge on June 10.

Following his return, fans wait for the return of the septet for the highly awaited BTS comeback slated for this year. Fans can once again expect RM (leader), Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to take over the music scene. Recently, J-Hope revealed tantalising details about the group’s comeback. Moreover, reports also suggest that a new album is on the way following the completion of the members’ military service. Additionally, once all the members are back from the military, a World Tour can also be on the cards.

While BTS has been on a hiatus from group activities, members have been dropping solo stints.

Also Read: BTS’ Jungkook stuns fans with his cigarette trick; WATCH