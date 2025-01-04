BTS’ V stirs speculations about starring in ‘Squid Game 3’

Ever since the release of ‘Squid Game’ season 2, fans have been awaiting news of the final chapter of the deadly South Korean series. The second instalment left several questions unanswered and climaxed on a cliffhanger. Now, as the anticipation for ‘Squid Game 3’ hits a new high, several speculations have started swirling. Recently, reports emerged that Leonardo DiCaprio might make an appearance in season 3, however, Netflix rebuffed the rumours. Now, fans believe that BTS’ V will make an entry into the dystopian show.

Season 2 marked the entry of K-pop stars like ZE:A’s Siwan and former BIGBANG member T.O.P. The instalment recorded a record-breaking success as it topped the charts in 93 countries simultaneously upon debut. Now, speculations suggest BTS’ V’s appearance has started gaining traction. The rumour stirred when V donned a ‘Squid Game ’-style guard costume during BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concerts. Adding fuel to the fire are his personal connections with the cast members. V is close friends with Siwan and has even appeared alongside lead actor Lee Jung Jae in Instagram photos.

Moreover, the speculations found further footing after ‘Squid Game’ stars Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon delved into Taehyung’s possible appearance during a recent interview with BuzzFeed UK. When probed about the possibility, the duo coyly avoided answering and gave vague replies. Lee Jung Jae, with a smile, remarked, “I can’t say anything about that,” while Wi Ha Joon added a smirky “No comment.” While the rumours aren’t confirmed yet, fans are buzzing with excitement over the possibility.

In related news, Netflix accidentally dropped the release date of ‘Squid Game 3.’ For the upcoming season, the makers dropped a tantalizing teaser. The brief clip features Young Hee being transported to a new location where she encounters a new robot, Chul Soo. This scene is akin to the post-credit clip from Season 2. The introduction of the new doll has stirred speculations about a new and deadly game in ‘Squid Game’ season 3.’ The video was titled “Squid Game Season 3 2025 Release.” As per fans, in a deleted post, Netflix Korea accidentally also revealed the release date as June 27.

Meanwhile, the second season of the survival show marked the return of Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun who re-enters the game to put a stop to it. Gong Yoo’s character as the Salesman and Lee Byung Hun’s Front Man also return. In a riveting turn of events, the Front Man enters the game as a contestant, elevating the stakes. Meanwhile, season 3 of Hwang Dong Hyuk’s creation is going to show a high-stakes showdown, exploring the fate of the deadly games.