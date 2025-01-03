BTS’ RM stirs online debate over his military uniform symbol

BTS’ RM finds himself in the middle of an online tussle. Recently, images of the K-pop idol in his military uniform went viral on social media. For the unversed, RM is currently serving in the military. The music sensation was wearing a badge that stirred a debate over its design. At the centre of RM’s badge was a swastika-like symbol, which stirred misunderstandings. Several users connected it to the tilted Nazi swastika which recieves hate for its historical meaning. However, ardent K-pop fans soon schooled them and noted that the swastika is a sacred symbol of Buddhism.

The badge RM has on his uniform is specifically for military officers who perform religious duties, such as chaplains. The swastika conveys cultural and spiritual symbolism in Buddhism. The swastika, in this case, is not the tilted Nazi symbol but a straight-standing Buddhist symbol that emerged before Nazi appropriation. For Buddhists, the symbol is deeply sacred and holds a similar meaning to the cross in Christianity. Notably, the straight symbol of the swastika is also sacred to Hinduism and Jainism.

군종병은 종교별로 필요한 예배, 미사, 법회 등 종교행사나 종교시설 관리, 종파별 행정 등의 업무를 수행하고 군종부사관이 없는 부대의 경우 군종참모부의 행정, 재정 업무 등을 담당할 수도 있다. pic.twitter.com/xCjJtfnEms Advertisement — 내다정한파도 (@borabtsbora) September 17, 2024



In Buddhism, it signifies the footprints of Buddha and the cycle of life, death, and rebirth. The symbol appears in religious texts, temples, and art. In Korean culture, the symbol (卍) is often connected to universal harmony and good fortune.

After several users mistook BTS’ RM for the badge and connected it with Nazism, K-pop fans stood up to defend their beloved star. One wrote, “It’s crazy the amount of people who don’t understand that the symbol has a different meaning in numerous cultures. People need to educate themselves.” Another wrote, “For… reasons, I thought I’d share two photos I took at the Samgwangsa Temple in Busan. It really is beautiful! We were there around Buddha’s birthday, so the grounds were decorated with 1000s of lanterns with Buddhist symbols.” Another quipped, “Stop spreading lies on such a sensitive topic.”

For… reasons, I thought I’d share two photos I took at the Samgwangsa Temple in Busan. It really is beautiful! We were there around Buddha’s birthday, so the grounds were decorated with 1000s of lanterns with Buddhist symbols. Knowledge saves you from embarrassment. You know? pic.twitter.com/tR60AHzIqU — Cypher⁷ / Shesawseesaw (@cypherluscious) January 1, 2025



The online feud also brings to light how small misunderstandings regarding culture and tradition can alter one’s purview about someone. While some users believed that RM is a Nazi advocate, the real meaning revealed something completely different.

Moving on, RM is going to complete his mandatory military service on June 10, 2025. RM kickstarted his enlistment on December 11, 2023, along with bandmate V.