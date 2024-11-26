BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin’s ‘Winter Ahead’ boasts a milestone even before release

Holiday fiesta is coming in early for the ARMY! BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin to drop collaborative holiday track ‘Winter Ahead.’ This year, BTS fans are in for a special treat from V. As the year draws to a close, and cosy vibes take over, V will release two holiday tracks. The announcement of the collab comes after the revelation that V will release a new version of Bing Crosby’s classic song, ‘White Christmas.’ Following the announcement, BTS’ label, BigHit Music dropped a short teaser which has already broken records.

On November 22, BTS’ label, BigHit Music, sent fans into a frenzy by announcing that the BTS singer is collaborating with Park Hyo Shin. The two are coming together for V’s upcoming digital single ‘Winter Ahead.’ The track is going to perfectly capture the holiday spirit of togetherness and warm vibes using the soulful vocals of the two artists. The song “is a jazz-pop song with a heavy vibe that showcases the peaceful voice colours of the two artists. The song sings that happiness can be found in being with someone on your side. As you listen to the song by V, we hope you wrap up the year warmly with your loved ones.”

V ‘Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN)’ in Seoul Advertisement 신세계백화점 본점 신세계스퀘어 미디어파사드에서 뷔를 만나보세요!

서울 중구 소공로 63

11월 29일 오후 2시, MV 동시 송출 예정#V #뷔 #WinterAhead pic.twitter.com/Urf8kEAjgL — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 25, 2024



On November 24, BigHit Music released a minute-and-a-half-long teaser featuring the BTS star. The short teaser starts with V waking up amidst rain and taking a walk through a narrow corridor. As he dons a T-shirt and splashes water on his face, the video cuts to scenes of him carving something and reflecting on his past. Since its release, the teaser has sent the fans into a frenzy. Just within 24 hours, it got 2.6 million views and 6 lakh likes, emerging as the most-watched music video teaser for a K-pop act in 2024. Moreover, it boasts the title of the most-liked pop music video teaser position of the year.

Reacting to the video, fans have also flooded the comments section. One user wrote “The teaser looks absolutely amazing. Taehyung has always done great work and will continue. I am always with you V, thank you for each of these magnificent works.” Another penned, “Only 30 seconds in, and I’m already obsessed. This winter is going to be unforgettable thanks to these kings.”

Also Read: MAMA Awards 2024: SEVENTEEN, BTS and BLACKPINK stars sweep big wins

Furthermore, just a week after ‘Winter Ahead’s release, BTS’ V will drop the modern reimaging of Bing Crosby’s ‘White Christmas,’ which released 80 years ago. This track is a partnership among the Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records. Moreover, Grammy-winning producer Gregg Field will back the track that will integrate V’s mesmerising voice with the classic holiday music.

‘Winter Ahead’ is scheduled to release on November 29 at 2 PM KST. On the other hand, ‘White Christmas’ will release on December 6 at 2 PM KST. Meanwhile, V is currently fulfilling his military service and will return to civilian life in the first half of 2025.