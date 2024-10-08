BTS’ Jungkook announces ‘Golden: The Moments’ pop-up exhibit

After taking over the global BTS fandom, the ARMY, with his documentary, ‘I AM STILL,’ Jungkook will captivate fans with an exhibit. The BTS’ golden maknae has announced ‘Golden: The Moments’ pop-up exhibit. He invites his fans to get a sneak peek into his world. The K-pop sensation will launch the pop-up in Los Angeles celebrating his career so far. It will also revere his hit solo album, ‘Golden.’

Jungkook’s pop-up ‘Golden: The Moments’ first appeared in Seoul last year. Following its roaring success, the exhibit will now run from October 25 to November 17 at Ace Mission Studios in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, October 9, at 11 a.m. local time. The pop-up is curated in a thoughtful way to make fans feel as if they’ve stepped onto a film set. The space of the exhibit draws inspiration from the K-pop idol’s album ‘Golden.’ The exhibit will showcase a series of interactive experiences and installations highlighting the major moments from Jungkook’s career. Additionally, it will give the ARMY a glimpse into the different aspects of his personal life, including his love for drawing.

Meanwhile, the exhibit will display handwritten lyrics, costumes, and trophies. Moreover, it will also present previously unreleased photos and music video previews. The pop-up is expected to take about 60 to 90 minutes to complete.

Recently, the BTS boy released his documentary film ‘I AM STILL’ on September 18 worldwide. The film chronicles the process behind the creation of Jungkook’s solo album ‘Golden.’ It reveals exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews. Moreover, it features enthralling live performances that highlight the K-pop sensation’s creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced.

Jungkook made his debut with the renowned boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The singer made his debut as a soloist with the album ‘Golden’ in 2023. Soon, he took over the global music field. Currently, Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service with the rest of the band members except Jin who completed his service a couple of months ago.