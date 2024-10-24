BTS’ Jin’s ‘Super Tuna’ tops Billboard and enters UK charts

Ahead of the anticipated release of BTS’ Jin’s solo album, ‘Happy,’ his single track ‘Super Tuna’ is making waves in prestigious charts. The track was originally released in 2021 however, recently the K-pop idol surprised fans with an extended version. The ARMY cannot have enough of it as ‘Super Tuna’ makes it to coveted music charts. While the track made it to the Top 10 of two popular UK charts, it tops the Billboard World Digital Sales chart.

Following the initial release, Jin’s trot song ‘Super Tuna’ captivated fans with its fresh and intriguing idea. Iterating Jin’s love for fishing, the groovy track shows the BTS star making friends with a tuna. The impressive response to the extended version emphasises the track’s popularity and Jin’s footing in the K-pop scene.

While the track topped the World Digital Sales Chart, it ranked third on the Billboard Digital Songs Sales chart. Additionally, it entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 159 and climbed to the 87th position on the Global Excl. US chart.

| #JIN’s “Super Tuna” on this week’s Billboard Charts ! #1 — World Digital Song Sales

#3 — Billboard Digital Song Sales

#87 — Billboard Global Excl. US

#159 — Billboard Global 200 CONGRATULATIONS JIN pic.twitter.com/XRTtK6xMW3 — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) October 22, 2024



Moreover, BTS’ Jin’s trot track has not only captivated fans in the US but also in the UK. ‘Super Tuna’ ranks among the Top 10 in two coveted UK music charts- the Official Singles Downloads chart and the Official Singles Sales tally. As per Forbes, while the track grabbed the No. 9 spot on the Downloads chart, it came in just below at No. 10 on the Sales tally.

Meanwhile, Jin is gearing up for the release of his solo album ‘Happy.’ Announcing the news, BTS’ label BigHit Music issued, “Happy is Jin’s heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness. The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in a band sound.” Moreover, ahead of the album’s release, Jin will drop the pre-release track, ‘I’ll Be There.’ The music video of the pre-release will drop on October 25.

Meanwhile, Jin completed his military service in June 2024. Since his discharge from the military, Jin has been taking up various activities. The K-pop sensation finished filming for the Netflix series “Kian’s Bizarre B&B,” which will release next year. Jin also released the ‘BTS Run’ spin-off titled ‘Run Jin,’ which is his solo entertainment show. The BTS star made his solo debut in October 2022, with the track ‘Astronaut.’ The track released before Jin went on to complete his mandatory military duty. Jin created ‘Astronaut’ in collaboration with the globally celebrated band Coldplay.