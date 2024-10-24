BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’s ‘APT’ is on a record-breaking spree

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is in every area right now with ‘APT’ ft. Bruno Mars! Released on October 18, the catchy collaboration track is breaking records left, right and centre. The BLACKPINK songstress has now outrun BTS’ Jimin on Spotify, clinching the crown of the highest streams in a single day by a K-pop artist. Moreover, the duo is revelling in the milestone of 100 million views on YouTube. The remarkable feat makes ‘APT’ the fastest music video to crack the number. Keeping the streak of achievements alive, ‘APT’ has bagged the top spot on the Global 100: Apple Music Chart.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin teases ‘soda flavour’ pre-release track ‘I’ll Be There’

As per World Music Awards, Rosé has defeated BTS’ Jimin to take the crown for the highest Spotify streams in a single day by a K-pop track. Reportedly, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ has garnered 14.59 million streams on Spotify in one day. This beats BTS’ Jimin’s record whose ‘WHO’ garnered 10.6 million streams in a day upon its release on July 19. Meanwhile, as of now, ‘APT’ has accumulated over 68 million plays on Spotify. Additionally, the track earned Rosé the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so.

Advertisement

#ROSÉ is now the FIRST K-pop act in history to reach #1 on Global Apple Music chart@numberoneHQ pic.twitter.com/R58UaeZ9nd — BLINKSTATS (@BLINKSTATS) October 24, 2024



Furthermore, On October 23, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s ‘APT’ ft. Bruno Mars garnered a total of 100 million views on YouTube. This makes the track the fastest music video of 2024 to achieve the impeccable feat. Celebrating the achievement, Rosé took to her Instagram and posted a selfie with the caption, ‘apateu apateu… 100M views?.’ Moreover, the K-pop sensation posted a voice note on her broadcast channel on Instagram. In the note, she sings the hook of the song and says, ‘Love you my numberones.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)



Moreover, the list of accomplishments doesn’t stop here for the K-pop sensation. On October 24, 2024, ‘APT’ ranked no 1 on the Global Apple Music Chart. With the feat, BLACKPINK’s Rosé has created history. Rosé is now the first K-pop artist to top the prestigious music chart. The achievement not only establishes the popularity of the track but also the K-pop idol’s global appeal.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars drop their catchy collab ‘APT’

Meanwhile, previously, the K-pop icon teased the fans with the announcement of her full-length solo video. Taking to Instagram, Rosé announced the release date of her highly-awaited solo album. Titled ‘Rosie,’ the full-length album will release on December 6, 2024. Sharing a photograph showcasing her different personas, the BLACKPINK sensation wrote, “My first studio album “rosie” OUT DEC 6th. Physical pre-order is now live on rosesarerosie.com #rosie #dec6th.”