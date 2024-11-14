BTS’ Jin to make his first-ever solo appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Following the completion of his military service, BTS’ Jin is keeping the ARMY (the BTS fandom) on their toes. The K-pop star has appeared in variety shows and is all set to release his solo album ‘Happy’ on November 15. The upcoming album is touted to be bursting in flavours and fans can’t wait for it to drop. The pre-release track ‘I’ll Be There’ has already teased a musical extravaganza and the anticipation about the album is at an all-time high. Ahead of the release, BTS’ oldest member has dropped another tantalising news. The K-pop star will make his first-ever solo appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show.’ Fans speculate that Jin will perform a track from ‘Happy’ and are buzzing with excitement.

On November 13, the makers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shared a video announcement on their various social media handles. The show-makers revealed that BTS’ Jin would be appearing on the show on November 20 at 11:35 ET. As the clip began, Jimmy Fallon opened a ‘top-secret’ envelope with a floppy disk. As he played it, Jin’s face popped up on the computer screen and Fallon started grooving in joy. The accompanying caption read, “Loading… @bts.bighitofficial’s Jin makes his solo Tonight Show debut Wednesday, November 20th at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc! #JinOnFallon #FallonTonight.” Jin has previously graced the show along with his bandmates, however, this will be his first solo appearance.

Ahead of his awaited appearance on the hit talk show, the K-pop sensation will drop his anticipated album ‘Happy’ on November 15. previously Jin stated that his upcoming album ‘Happy’ will feature a range of musical flavours. The album will also feature Red Velvet star Wendy. BTS’ label HYBE previously released a statement announcing Jin’s upcoming stint. “Happy is Jin’s heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness. The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in a band sound.”

Moreover, in Jin’s August interview with Harper Bazaar, the K-pop idol also talked about the genre of the album. Jin revealed that ‘Happy’ will feature various ice-cream flavours from “soda flavour to popping candy and dark chocolate.”

Meanwhile, last month, BTS’ label, BigHit, announced that Jin will be celebrating his first album by holding a two-day event, Happy Special Stage Live. The event will take place on November 16 and 17 at the Jangchung Arena in Jung District, Seoul. At the event, the BTS boy will perform songs from his latest album and will reveal some behind-the-scenes moments.