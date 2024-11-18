BTS’ Jin and Red Velvet’s Wendy dazzle fans with ‘Heart on the Window’ live performance

BTS’ Jin kickstarted the first day of the celebration of his latest album ‘Happy’ with the awaited ‘Happy Special Stage LIVE’ concert in Seoul on November 16. During the show, the BTS star captivated the ARMY with games, fun anecdotes, and his mesmerizing vocals. Soon, Red Velvet’s Wendy joined him on the stage, elevating the musical evening. The duo performed their collaborative track ‘Heart on the Window’ from Jin’s latest solo album ‘Happy.’



During the event, the BTS sensation also revealed how Wendy came to join him for the track. “I was thinking about who I should duet with for this track, and Wendy immediately came to mind. One day, I was out dining with friends and mentioned how much I loved her voice.” He added, “They called her up right then and there and asked if she’d be interested in collaborating with me. She graciously accepted, and I want to thank Wendy again. I was really shy.”

As the duo dazzled fans with their serenading voices, Wendy also disclosed her nervousness about performing in front of the BTS ARMY. In a video going viral on social media, Jin welcomes Wendy on stage. Wendy iterated that she enjoyed working on their song ‘Heart on the Window’ which is part of the ‘Happy’ album. She said that while she was used to performing for her fans, she was nervous performing for ARMY. Wendy further added that she felt like she had debuted again. When Jin enquired how long it’s been, she replied 11 years. To this, he said it’s been 12 years for him.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo responds to criticism for focusing on acting over music

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jin will make his first solo appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. On November 13, the makers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shared a video announcement on their various social media handles. The show-makers revealed that BTS’ Jin would be appearing on the show on November 20 at 11:35 ET. Jin has previously graced the show along with his bandmates, however, this will be his first solo appearance.