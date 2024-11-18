BLACKPINK’s Jisoo responds to criticism for focusing on acting over music

Several BLINKs were recently left dejected after BLACKPINK’s Jisoo quashed solo comeback rumours. The K-pop star announced that she is diverting her attention towards the acting front and music will have to wait for some time. This stirred a wave of reactions from fans with several expressing disappointment. In a recent interview, the K-pop star opened up about her acting stints and music taking a backseat.

In her recent conversation with Elle Korea, Jisoo delved into managing her acting and musical career. She said, “There’s only a difference in the energy shown in each moment, but both require a long commitment and dedication, so the weight of responsibility is the same. However, when I receive a good script, I make an effort to meet with the director and have many conversations. I think it’s important to ensure our direction aligns, as we’ll be working together for a long time.”

When probed about putting music on the back burner, the BLACKPINK star replied, “There are so many things I need to look into and decide one by one. It’s difficult, but also enjoyable, and I’ve come to realize how many people are helping me. Hopefully, the outcome will be more meaningful because of that. I can’t wait to share it with the fans.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO (@sooyaaa__)



Talking about her upcoming projects, the K-pop idol said, “Spending a long time filming naturally deepens my affection for the project. More than anything, I hope that viewers will feel the same joy that we had while filming. Of course, I have some concerns, but I’m also really excited. This year has been full of new challenges, but I’ve felt so much warmth from the support and encouragement I’ve received. If this year can be considered a turning point for me, then wouldn’t next year be the starting point?”

While several fans will not be able to see the songstress return to the K-pop scene soon, they have her dramas to look forward to. Going forward, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will star in the zombie drama ‘Newtopia’ with Park Jeong Min. The upcoming series will follow a zombie apocalypse in downtown Seoul. Jisoo is also in talks to lead the upcoming drama ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ with Seo In Guk, reportedly. The slated drama is a rom-com based in the virtual world where one can subscribe to a boyfriend.

Additionally, the BLACKPINK songstress will also star in ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ with Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. The upcoming film revolves around an ordinary person whose world changes into the novel that he was reading.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin enthrals global fans with new album ‘Happy’

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her solo debut in 2023 and subsequently launched her solo label BLISSOO in 2024. All members of the quartet- Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose departed from YG Entertainment for solo endeavours in 2023. However, they will continue with the label for their group-related activities. Fans expect the K-pop girl group to reunite in the following year.