BTS’ Jimin sets momentous Spotify record as a K-pop soloist

BTS’ Jimin dropped his highly-anticipated solo album ‘MUSE’ in July 2024. Despite being months since its release, the lead track ‘Who’ continues to perform exceptionally well. The K-pop sensation continues to achieve milestones with his smash hit solo album. Now, the title track has surpassed a whopping 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, solidifying the sensational popularity of his solo track. Jimin is now the fastest Asian act ever to achieve the feat. Moreover, he is the only K-pop soloist to have two tracks cross the momentous threshold.

As per reports, on January 8, Jimin’s ‘Who’ amassed 1,306,263,994 streams on Spotify with an average daily stream of 5,494,081. This makes him the fastest K-pop singer to achieve this impressive milestone. Moreover, ‘Who’ is his second track to exceed 1.3 billion streams on the platform. Previously, the track ‘Like Crazy’ from his debut solo album ‘FACE’ reached the milestone. The chart-busting track currently exceeded 1,322,105,038 streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin is now the first and only K-pop soloist to have two tracks surpassing 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

Advertisement

| #Jimin’s “Who” becomes the fastest song by Asian & Kpop act to surpass 1.3 BILLION streams on Spotify History! Advertisement CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN pic.twitter.com/HkYDXOPzHa — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) January 6, 2025



Previously, on September 5, Jimin’s latest solo album ‘MUSE’ surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Released on July 19, Jimin’s last project managed to achieve the feat within 48 days only. With the impressive numbers, the BTS member not just achieved a personal milestone but a historical one. Reportedly, ‘MUSE’ is the first and only K-pop album released in 2024 to rack up the mark of 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Also Read: Kim Sejeong and Kang Tae Oh confirmed to lead ‘The Moon Flows in this River’

‘MUSE’ comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO). Other tracks from the hit album include “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE,’ came a year after his solo debut EP, ‘FACE,’ which released in 2023.

Meanwhile, the K-pop sensation is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.