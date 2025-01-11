Kim Sejeong and Kang Tae Oh confirmed to lead ‘The Moon Flows in this River’

K-drama fans are in for a new thrilling pair! ‘Business Proposal’ star Kim Sejeong is going to star opposite ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh. The makers have confirmed their casting for ‘The Moon Flows in This River,’ sending fans into a frenzy. Touted to be a historical drama, the upcoming series will fuse fantasy and romance.

Recently, MBC recently unveiled its 2025 drama lineup, confirming that Kang Tae Oh and Kim Sejeong will lead ‘The Moon Flows in This River.’ The announcement comes after TenAsia reported that the two are in talks to headline the drama. Meanwhile, the upcoming drama will focus on the fluttering romance between a crown prince who has forgotten joy and happiness, and a woman who has lost her memory.

In the drama, Kang Tae Oh, will play Crown Prince Lee Kang. He is a man who has sacrificed his bliss to seek revenge after losing his queen. Just as Lee Kang is about to exact revenge, he encounters Park Dal Yi. Dal Yi is a woman who looks exactly like his deceased queen. In an uncanny and surreal moment, their bodies switch, leading to a series of chaotic events. Meanwhile, Kim Sejeong will star as the female lead, Park Dal Yi. Fans have high expectations with the fresh pairing and the high-stakes narrative.

Kim Sejeong debuted as a member of I.O.I in 2016 after starring in ‘Produce 101.’ Subsequently, she also made music as a member of Gugudan afterwards. After entering the acting scene with ‘School 2017,’ she starred in ‘The Uncanny Counter.’ Her role as Shin Ha Ri in the blockbuster drama ‘A Business Proposal,’ amassed her immense fame. Kim Sejeong’s last was “Brewing Love” with Lee Jong Won. The drama released on November 4, 2024.

On the other hand, Kang Tae Oh made his acting debut in 2013 with ‘After School: Lucky or Not.’ Subsequently, he starred in numerous hits including ‘Run On,’ ‘The Tale of Nokdu,’ and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ The legal drama solidified his name in the K-drama scene as he gained a massive fanbase. Moreover, in 2024, reports revealed that Tae Oh will star in ‘Potato Research Institute’ alongside Lee Sun Bin.