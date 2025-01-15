BTS’ Jimin makes Billboard 200 history as a K-pop soloist with MUSE

BTS’ Jimin dropped his highly-anticipated solo album ‘MUSE’ in July 2024. Despite being months since its release, the solo album continues to enthral listeners. The K-pop sensation continues to achieve milestones with his smash hit album. Recently, the K-pop idol achieved a historical milestone with ‘MUSE.’ As per reports, Jimin’s album has now spent 25 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. This exceptional feat makes him the first K-pop soloist to maintain an album on the Billboard 200 for such an extended period. Moreover, his album continues to soar as the lead track ‘WHO’ has now spent 24 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Moreover, the news follows another momentous milestone the K-pop sensation achieved recently. ‘WHO’ recently surpassed a whopping 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, solidifying the sensational popularity of his solo track. This made BTS’ Jimin the fastest Asian act ever to achieve the feat. Moreover, he is the only K-pop soloist to have two tracks cross the momentous threshold. Notably, ‘WHO’ is his second track to exceed 1.3 billion streams on the platform. Previously, the track ‘Like Crazy’ from his debut solo album ‘FACE’ reached the milestone. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin is now the first and only K-pop soloist to have two tracks surpassing 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

Advertisement



Recently, Jimin’s producer, Pdogg delved into the artist’s dedication towards ‘MUSE’ while speaking with Weverse Magazine. He said, “A lot of people felt depressed during the pandemic, and Jimin was no exception. He took his passion and appetite while holed up at home and channelled it into his music. I remember Jimin was so happy being in LA to record Set Me Free Pt. 2 in the warm, sunny weather. So, it seems like working on FACE helped him feel better and helped lift his feelings. The idea behind MUSE was to express what he had felt then. That’s why all the songs ended up being upbeat and hopeful, even romantic.”

Also Read: ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2: Kitty returns to Seoul with more drama and love

‘MUSE’ comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO). Other tracks from the hit album include “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE,’ came a year after his solo debut EP, ‘FACE,’ which released in 2023.