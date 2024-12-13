Bryan Adams lights up Gurugram with electrifying concert

Gurugram was buzzing with excitement as rock legend Bryan Adams took the stage at the Backyard Sports Club for a night that fans won’t soon forget. The concert, part of Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ India Tour, drew a massive crowd of 15,000 fans, all eager to see the iconic performer live.

At 65, Bryan Adams proved that age is just a number, captivating the Gurugram audience with a nearly two-hour set packed with energy, nostalgia, and raw emotion. The performance was a journey through his four-decade-long career, blending timeless classics with fresh hits.

The evening began with “Kick-Ass,” a track from his latest album, ‘So Happy It Hurts’. From there, Adams effortlessly moved through a setlist that included fan favorites like ‘Summer of ’69’, ‘Run to You’, and ‘Can’t Stop This Thing We Started’.

Heartfelt ballads such as ‘Please Forgive Me’ and ‘All For Love’ added emotional depth, leaving fans swaying and singing along.

The crowd’s energy never dipped. Fans sang every lyric in unison, creating an electric atmosphere that perfectly matched Adams’ powerful performance. Adding a personal touch, Adams included fan-requested songs in the setlist, chosen from online submissions and signs held up by attendees.

One of the most memorable moments came when Adams ventured into the audience, serenading fans from the sound console.

The concert’s production was equally impressive. A remote-controlled blimp camera floated over the crowd, capturing the energy of the night, while giant LED screens showcased the audience’s enthusiasm, turning them into an integral part of the show.

Adams’ longtime bandmates—legendary guitarist Keith Scott, keyboardist Gary Breit, and drummer Pat Steward—were instrumental in elevating the performance.

Reflecting on the night, Bryan Adams expressed his excitement: “The energy in Gurugram was electric! The connection with the audience was palpable; it was a truly special night. It felt good to be back performing for all of you after so many years,” he said in a press statement.

The event was a roaring success, organized by EVA Live. Deepak Chaudhary, the company’s founder, shared his thoughts on the concert’s impact: “The show sold out in record time, which shows how much Bryan Adams is loved here. But it wasn’t just about ticket sales—it was about creating a memorable experience. Seeing the joy and energy in the crowd was the most rewarding part.”

Gurugram marked the third stop on Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ India Tour, and it was clear that his music continues to transcend generations.